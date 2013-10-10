TWC Teams On New Cybersecurity Info Site

Time Warner Cable and Common Sense continue to team up to protect kids online, this time with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



TWC announced Thursday (Oct. 10) that to mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the trio was launching a new campaign to help parents protect their kids from cyberbullying, inappropriate content and online exploitation.



Starting Thursday, they launched an "Online Safety" portal with information and resources including videos, guides and tips.



TWC will also put boots on the ground. It is deploying security operations representatives to TWC stores in New York, L.A. and Charlotte, N.C., throughout the month to brief cusomters on the site a recommended safety practices.



Last month, TWC teamed with Common Sense on new "Back To School Essentials" tools for responsible and safe online schoolwork.