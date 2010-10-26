TWC Seeks To Head Off LIN TV Joint Retrans Negotiation

Time Warner Cable has asked the Federal Communications Commission to

deny the sale of two TV stations over the issue of joint

retransmisison-consent negotiations, or put retrans conditions on the

sales if the agency does allow them.

In separate filings at the

FCC, Time Warner Cable asked the commission to "dismiss, deny, or

designate for hearing" the proposed sale of ACME Television's WCWF

Suring, Wis., to LIN Media, and the sale of ACME's WBDT Springfield,

Ohio, to Vaughan Media under which LIN would manage that station.

The

nation's No. 2 cable operator argued that the FCC should not grant the

hardship waiver for the sale of WCWF to LIN, which already owns a

station in the Green Bay-Appleton, Wis., DMA, or allow LIN to negotiate

retrans for both WBDT and WDTN, the NBC afiliate it already operates in

the Dayton, Ohio.

"Allowing multiple stations in a single DMA to negotiate retransmission-consent jointly, whether through a

waiver of the local ownership rules, as the Applicants seek here [with WCWF and WLUK], or through a local

marketing

agreement or similar arrangement...would compound the problems

afflicting consumers," wrote Time Warner Cable, which could include

potential service disruptions and price increases.

The MSO claimed that LIN has informed it that it will be seeking compensation for both WLUK and WCWF, the latter

which had been a must-carry station through a "master" retrans agreement that would cover stations in other DMAs.

The cable operator also said LIN has signaled that it will negotiate retrans for both WDTN and WBDT as part

of a transition plan that will morph into a joint sales agreement with Vaughn.

A LIN spokesperson was not available for comment at press time..

TWC argues that if the FCC allows the sales, it should put conditions on them, including preventing signals

from being pulled during retrans impasses and requiring arbitration of disputes.

Those are the same steps TWC and others are asking the FCC to make standard procedure as part of retrans

reforms they have sought in a petition for rulemaking.

TWC

has long argued that owners should not be able to jointly negotiate for

multiple stations in markets, whether their own or ones they operate

through various agreements.