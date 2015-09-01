TWC Promotes STEM With Sloane Stephens PSA

Time Warner Cable has launched a new PSA as part of a STEM in Tennis campaign in association with the USTA Foundation.

The PSA features rising American tennis star Sloane Stephens talking about the importance of math (particularly geometry) and science in Tennis. It will run on TWC systems nationwide starting Tuesday.

The PSA begins airing on the second day of the U.S. Open tennis tournament (TWC is a sponsor and "official" Wi-Fi provider). On the first day, Stephens lost in an upset to another American, CoCo Vandeweghe.

STEM in Tennis is a subset of TWC's STEM in Sports campaign, which is itself a part of Connect a Million Minds, the company's overall effort to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

“The USTA Foundation is thrilled to join Time Warner Cable for this great campaign with Sloane Stephens,” said Dan Faber, USTA Foundation executive director. “This is an unbelievable academic structure that incorporates the great sport of tennis, and mirrors the mission of our Foundation in changing lives."

TWC and the USTA have also teamed up to produce a free learning guide for parents and teachers that talks about the physics and math of tennis.