TWC: NAB Retrans Arguments Are Off Mark

The battle between cable operators and the National

Association of Broadcasters continues with the weapon of choice -- the FCC

filing.

The latest was Time Warner Cable's response to NAB in the

FCC's open docket on retransmission consent reforms. Various comments are the

only action in the docket as the FCC has made no moves to adopt any of its

proposed tweaks.

In a filing dated Feb. 7, Time Warner Cable said that

despite NAB's defense of the practice, "there simply is no legal or policy

justification for such collusive negotiations."

Those are the joint sales and services agreements that cable

operators say are just a way to skirt local ownership caps and jointly

negotiate retrans.

TWC argues that the negotiations are effectively collusion

by competitors in selling goods and services, which is a violation of antitrust

law.

In its filing, NAB had claimed that TWC's argument was

hypocritical because TWC negotiates retrans for Bright House Networks. TWC says

there are big differences, including that Bright House Networks are held in

partnership with TWC, and that even if that were not the case, TWC and Bright

House are buyers, not sellers, and that antitrust law has recognized that,

unlike joint selling arrangements by competitors, joint purchasing arrangements

are generally pro-competitive, and that in any event TWC and Bright House

systems do not overlap.

TWC wants the FCC to adopt a "bright

line" rule against coordinated retrans negotiations.