TWC: FCC Has Failed to Act to Stem Retrans Disruptions

Time Warner Cable (TWC) Chairman Glenn Britt plans

to tell members of the Senate Communications Subcommittee that, despite support

for TWC's petition at the commission for retrans reforms and, in the

fact of the "continued occurrence of disruption," the FCC

"has failed to act."

That is according a copy of Britt's prepared

testimony for a hearing Wednesday (Nov. 17) in that subcommittee on

retransmission consent. Britt says that the FCC was wrong to suggest it did not

have the power to protect consumers from the fallout from retransmission

consent fights.

The chairman of the subcommittee, John Kerry

(D-Mass.) has called for retrans reforms. In supporting a congressional

review of the process, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said that under the

present system "the FCC has very few tools with which to

protect consumers' interests in the retransmission consent process."

Britt and Time Warner Cable disagree. In a recent

interview with Multichannel News, TWC

Senior VP Steven Teplitz said Congress gave the FCC "broad and

direct authority" over retrans rules. "The Communications Act

says, 'The FCC shall establish regulations to govern the exercise of broadcast

stations for the right to grant retransmission consent,'" Teplitz said.

"That is about as broad and direct as it gets."

Britt says consumers are "bearing the

brunt" of FCC inaction that has allowed broadcasters to put those

consumers "in harms way" during negotiations. Maintaining the tough

rhetoric, Britt adds that broadcasters are willing to hold their viewers

"hostage," viewers who "needlessly suffer" from misleading

advertising even when there is no disruption.

Echoing the testimony of Cablevision COO Tom

Rutledge, Britt said he was all for the free market negotiations broadcasters

have asked the FCC and Congress to stay out of. But, also like Rutledge, his

point is that the negotiations are not in a free market.

"Retransmission consent negotiations are

conducted under a thicket of outdated regulations," he says, and is only

one of a number of special privileges that also includes "must carry

rights, territorial exclusivity protection, a guaranteed right to basic tier carriage

and, of course, the broadcasters' free use of the public airwaves."

Time Warner Cable, Cablevision and other cable operators have joined

with telco and satellite companies to petition the FCC to step in to

mandate outside arbitration and keep TV station signals on the air during

impasses. The FCC collected public input on the issue, but has not acted

on the petition.