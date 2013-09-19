TWC, Common Sense Team On Back To School Net Safety

It's back to school time, and back to school means Web hits as well as hitting the books as kids do research online.

Time Warner Cable has teamed with Common Sense Media to provide new "Back To School Essentials" tools for responsible and safe online work, which can be found, where else, online.



TWC.com/WebSafety provides tips and tools, including videos, on how to conduct safe searches and recognize sponsored links on information.

There is also a free, downloadable guide that includes recommended Web sites promoting math and science (promoting STEM education is one of TWC's prime public service initiatives). There is also a downloadable "Family Media Agreement" so everybody is on the same page about what is appropriate online activity.