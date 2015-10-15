TWC Adds 'TechTracker' Feature

Time Warner Cable has introduced what it calls the "TechTracker," which will provide customers with a text, email or phone call (their choice) with information about their scheduled service call.

TWC says it will take the guesswork out of when a technician will get there and even who it will be (a photo of the technician on route is one of the options).

The automated process includes "pre-appointment reminders, the ability to make changes to appointments via notifications received, and receiving the technician’s name, identification number" and that photo.

TWC says it plans to integrate the service into the its TWC.com My Account Web site feature and the My TWC mobile app in the next few months, including in most of its service area by the end of October and the balance by year's end.

With TWC trying to get FCC approval for its planned merger with Charter, any move to make its service, and customer service, more consumer friendly can't hurt with the consumer-focused Tom Wheeler FCC.

It is only the latest effort by the company to boost customer service, which has been an Achilles heel of the entire cable industry and an issue raised routinely by critics in FCC deal dockets.