TV5Monde USA Adds Streaming Via fuboTV

Subscribers will be able to watch Ligue 1 matches.

French language programmer TV5Monde reached a deal to be streamed by fuboTV.

TV5Monde is being packaged with TV5Monde Cinema On Demand as an add-on package for fuboTV subscribers for $9.99 a month.

(Image credit: TV5Monde)

Additional channels from TV5Monde will be launched at a later date.

“We are listening to what our customers want and, in these unprecedented times, there is a strong appetite for more entertainment content and, as sports gradually begin to return, international leagues,” said Mihir Shah, senior director, content strategy & acquisition at fuboTV. “TV5Monde is a great complement to our existing fuboTV channel lineup and strengthens our multicultural Hispanic, Portuguese and Italian programming with French content.”

TV5Monde programming, much of which is subtitled in English, includes Ligue 1 soccer and Top 14 rugby (expected to resume in September), newscasts, French films, drama documentaries and cultural programs.

“We’re very happy to work with fuboTV, one of the leading live TV streaming platforms in the U.S.,” said TV5Monde USA COO Patrice Courtaban. “TV5Monde is widely recognized for bringing a wealth of premium French language entertainment programming, movies and when the leagues return, unique, best-in-class sports coverage to viewers.”

TV5Monde Cinema on Demand provides recent theatrical releases plus classic French films. Movies available to subscribers include All About Yves, The Mystery of Henri Pick, and The Emperor of Paris.