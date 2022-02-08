TV5Monde Names Patrice Courtaban Executive VP and CEO of TV5 USA

Patrice Courtaban has been promoted to executive VP, global growth & business development of TV5Monde, the French entertainment network, and CEO of TV5 USA.

Courtaban, who had been COO of TV5 USA, succeeds Jean-Luc Cronel, who is retiring as CEO of TV5 USA.

In his new global role, Courtaban will identify growth and revenue opportunities worldwide for all TV5Monde linear and streaming offerings. He will also be in charge of TV5 USA’s premium linear and streaming channels, which include the recently launched TV5Monde Cinema on Demand, TV5Monde Style and the TiVi5 Monde network for children.

“I am deeply honored to take on this exciting and challenging new role for TV5Monde globally and to be named CEO of TV5 USA,” Courtaban said. “In these roles, I look forward to continuing to provide our loyal and passionate existing viewership with the best in entertainment, news and cultural content while working to build TV5Monde’s global audience by implementing the means to entice and engage a new and even larger base of subscribers and viewers worldwide.” ■