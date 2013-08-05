TV Writers: Phase Out Indecency Regs In Prime Time

In comments to the FCC on indecency, the

Writers Guild of America, West, (WGAW) says that rather than adopt an

"egregious cases" indecency policy, the FCC should phase out

application of indecency regs entirely, particularly programming in prime time.

The FCC adopted the

new "egregious cases" policy--as contrasted with its earlier pursuit

of adjectival cussing and fleeting nudity--to work through a backlog of a

million-plus complaints. But WGAW says even that standard should go.

In its comments, the

writers argue that judging community standards by "e-blast" activists

produces a warped picture.

"In an

enforcement regime that focuses on egregious cases, such as the one in place at

the Commission since September 2012," the group writer, "silence may

be taken as community approval while complaints would be evidence that content

violates a community standard. Such measurements of community standards,

however, are inherently unreliable in an age of coordinated e-activism."

It points to the Parents Television Council by name, saying such a policy gives

"the most vocal minority, which may or may not have even watched the

program," a "heckler's veto."

WGAW says that veto

gives such groups "the ability to manipulate the complaint process

contributes to the lack of clarity on indecency standards, which has a chilling

effect on content."

The FCC is currently

considering whether to adopt the "egregious cases" policy or some

other approach. For WGAW, the "some other" they favor is phasing out

indecency regs, and at least doing so in prime time as a way to strike a

balance between "children's access to content and free expression."