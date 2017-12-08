TV Tech Pioneer Wayne Luplow Retiring

Wayne Luplow, a pioneering Zenith exec who helped the development of the new ATSC 3.0 advanced transmission standard, is retiring after 53 years with the company, according to an internal Zenith memo.

Luplow, who has been VP, standards, at the Zenith R&D Lab, will continue to consult to both Zenith and parent LG and remain a member of the ATSC board as the ATSC 3.0 standard is rolled out over the next several years--the FCC recently approved a framework for that voluntary deployment.

Luplow is best known for work on DTV standards and HDTV--One LG exec called him the father, or at least the uncle, of HDTV--but his roots spread to other transitions--black and white to color and mono to stereo among them.

he began with the company as a researcher in 1964 and was the company's principal tech representative in the HDTV Grand Alliance consortium.

He is a life member of the IEEE--he will continue to represent it on the ATSC Board through next year.

"I have been honored to know Wayne for more than two decades, both as a strong advocate for our company and as my friend," said Zenith President Jong Kim in the memo. "I know I can count on the entire Zenith team to support Wayne in his consulting role going forward. And please join me in thanking Wayne for his many many contributions to Zenith and our industry."



Former FCC Chairman Dick Wiley, partner in Wiley Rein who has also been called the father of HDTV for his work advancing the digital standard, called Luplow "a technical giant who has made great contributions to the nation’s digital television standards, and also a true gentleman."



