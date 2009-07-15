TV Talent Tapped To Speak At House Hearing On Science Education

Debbie Adler Myers, GM of Discovery's Science Channel, and former CNN space specialist Miles O'Brien, will be media headliners at a July 16 hearing on Capitol Hill.

The House Committee on Science and Technology is holding the hearing into the president's call for renewed focus on science education, in this case "enhancing the relevance of space to address national needs."

The hearing comes on the 40th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11, which resulted in the first moon landing on July 20.

It also comes as NASA prepares to try to launch the Space Shuttle July 15 after numerous weather and equipment related delays.

O'Brien exited CNN in December when the network shut down its space, science and technology department.