TV, Electronic Media Complaints Rank Twelfth at FTC For 2009

Television and electronic media complaints came in at number 12 on the list of top complaints to the Federal Trade Commission in 2009 with a total of 26,568.

That represented 2% of all complaints, and was down from 25,938 (2.12%) in 2008.

The report did not break out subtotals for the various subcategories, but they included promotions for cable and satellite TV, problems with TV reception, installation, and billing, as well as with music and DVD purchases.

Complaints about deceptive TV ads are distributed among a number of categories since the report focuses on the product rather than the delivery mechanism.

For instance, ads for weight-loss programs, supplements or diet pills, which the FCC is cracking down on, fall under the health care category, which came in at number 13 with 25,414.