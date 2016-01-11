TV Auction Participation Deadline Nears

If you have tried to apply to the broadcast incentive auction and have gotten this screen, you have succeeded in taking that first step.

The FCC will not accept applications for TV stations who want to participate in the upcoming incentive auction after 6 p.m. NYT tomorrow Jan. 12.

Those who have already applied to at least have the opportunity to participate should have gotten this screen when they applied, and those who are doing so at the 11th hour will need to see it before 6 p.m. tomorrow to make sure that their application as been accepted.

Applying is not a commitment to participate. Stations are free to continue to assess their options--there is no application fee--then decide by March 29 they are not interested. But no one who has not applied by 6 p.m. Jan. 12 can participate.