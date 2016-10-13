Turkey Releases U.S. Journalist Lindsey Snell

Freelance journalist Lindsey Snell has been released from a Turkish prison, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which said it had confirmed the release with her lawyers.

Snell, whose Twitter profile says she has done work for ABC, MSNBC and Discovery, among others, was detained Aug. 7 crossing into the country from Syria.

According to CPJ. Turkish police confiscated a video camera, computers and other equipment from Snell's Istanbul apartment.

“Lindsey Snell’s release is a relief, but scores of journalists are still jailed in Turkey,” CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Nina Ognianova said in a statement. “We call on Turkish authorities to return Snell’s confiscated equipment, and to free all the journalists still behind bars in the country for doing their jobs.”