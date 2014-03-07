Turetsky Exiting FCC

David Turetsky, who since last fall had been deputy chief of the International Bureau and been coordinator for the FCC's task force on responses to international disasters, is leaving the agency at the end of April after two years.

He was the chief of the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau (PSHSB) under former chairman Julius Genachowski, but was moved to his current post when Wheeler tapped his own chief, Admiral David Simpson, back in November.

“David has been a tireless and effective leader at the FCC," said FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. "Under his guidance, PSHSB worked to promote the availability and reliability of communications to make people safer and crafted the FCC’s response to several significant natural disasters. We thank David for his dedicated service and important contributions to the agency.”