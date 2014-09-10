Tumblr Backs Title II

Social media site Tumblr has told the FCC that it should reclassify Internet access under Title II common carrier regs.

In its comments on the FCC's ongoing effort to restore net neutrality rules thrown out by the D.C. federal appeals court, Tumblr says the FCC needs to adopt bright-line rules that prevent "[charging] access fees and paid prioritization schemes, congestion of interconnection points, discriminatory data cap exemptions, application-based discrimination, and site blocking."

To do that, the company says, the FCC should "reclassify broadband internet access as a 'telecommunications service' subject to Title II’s framework and appropriate forbearance."

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.