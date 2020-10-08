Tubi Starts Streaming Live News Channels

Fox’s streaming service Tubi said it launched News on Tubi in the U.S. with channels offering live news from providers including 17 Fox Television stations.

Other news providers including NewsNow from Fox, Fox Soul, Bloomberg TV, NBC News Now, PeopleTV, CBS, WeatherNation, Cheddar, Altice USA’s News 12 New York, fubo Sports Network and Black News Channel.

News on Tubi will expand to offer stations from Hearst Television, Tubi also said two of their large station groups will be signing on. Later in October, News on Tubi will become the streaming home for Euronews World live in the United States, launch the first 24-hour Spanish-language news stream from Estrella Media’s Estrella News network, and offer streaming news from USA Today.

Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network are separate.

In an election year, ad-supported streaming services have been upping the amount of news they offering their viewers, with outlets including STIRR and Haystack introducing channels dealing with the debates and other elements of the presidential campaign and local races.

“Tubi is building the best free news streaming offering, utilizing the local news expertise of Fox and other leading national and international news outlets to offer the information viewers need now more than ever,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “We will continue to evolve News on Tubi to offer more choices while also diversifying other content choices to serve our young, diverse, and growing userbase.”