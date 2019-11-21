Tubi Becomes First AVOD Service on Echo Show

Ad-supported free streaming service Tubi said that is is now available for streaming on Amazon Echo Show devices.

Tubi, which offers more than 44,000 hours of content, is the first AVOD service on the device.

Consumers can launch shows by speaking the Alexa, the Amazon voice assistant, or by touching the devices screen.

“We are committed to making great content accessible for everyone, which is why we’re proud to be the first AVOD service available on Amazon Echo Show,” said Michael Ahiakpor, chief product officer at Tubi. “We’re also excited that Tubi users will now be able to use Alexa to conveniently find and watch movies and TV shows.”

Tubi said customers streamed more than 132 million hours of content, up 40% since May.

In addition to Amazon Echo Show, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv.