Trump Will Hold Press Conference in ‘Near Future’

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted late Monday night that he will be holding a press conference "in the near future to discuss the business, Cabinet picks and all other topics of interest."

Trump cancelled a press conference that had been scheduled for Dec. 15 to outline how he plans to disentangle himself from his many business interests while he does the people's business, but did tweet at about the same time Monday night that he will be "leaving my businesses" before Inauguration Day (Jan. 20) and "no new deals will be done during my term(s) in office."

It was not clear whether he meant he would not be doing any deals or that his children Don and Eric, who will be running the businesses, would also not be doing any new deals.

Critics have not been assuaged by Trump's promise not to manage the businesses, since he could still profit from any new business steered their way in an effort to curry favor, like events held at his hotels or golf clubs.