Trump Website Promises Press Will Get Timely, Accurate Info

President-elect Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for the news media, calling out reporters, threatening to sue or change libel laws, and tweeting his unhappiness over how he has been covered.

He also took some heat—including from CNN's Wolf Blitzer—for not informing the press corps he had left Washington, D.C., after his visit with President Obama Thursday.

However, his .gov presidential transition website’s “press” page promises that "the Trump-Pence Transition will provide timely and accurate information about the President Elect and Vice President Elect’s events, public statements, and announcements," as well as media advisories and schedules for future events, though anyone wishing to attend those events, including briefings, must "complete the proper press credentialing process."

On Thursday, President-elect Trump tweeted about the protests happening across the country and the media's role in it. "Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!"