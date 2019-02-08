Trump Uses Media Attack to Seek Support for Executive Order

President Trump appears ready to declare a national emergency to fund the border wall and is using an attack on the media to drum up support.

That comes only days after saying in his State of the Union that "together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, [and] build new coalitions."

According to the latest email poll offered up by the President's re-election campaign committee and the Republican National Committee, that wound-healing will have to wait.

The poll consists of a single question: "Should President Trump declare a National Emergency to BUILD THE WALL?"

He suggests that would be necessary because "The Fake News Media & Democrats want to call this a 'Manufactured Crisis' but that is just a Manufactured Soundbite they worked on together to obstruct our agenda."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has suggested both she and the President step back and let congressional negotiators try to hammer out a deal on border security, but restraint has not been the President's strong suit if his public attacks on Democrats and the media (like the most recent, below) are any gauge.

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1093871865246961666[/embed]

The President said in the email that if no compromise acceptable to both sides is reached, one with some funding for a wall/barrier he "will have no choice but to declare this a National Emergency for the sake of our country."