Trump Trumpets ‘Historic’ Pace of First 100 Days

As President Donald Trump prepares to mark his first 100 days in office April 29, the White House issued a scorecard trumpeting "historic accomplishments" and saying he had accomplished more in that time than any President since Franklin Roosevelt.

The Administration was defining that according to how many Congressional Review Act resolutions he had signed rolling back Obama-era regulations, including the one repealing the FCC's broadband privacy framework, pointing out he had signed 13 CRA resolutions versus only one by George W. Bush since the CRA was created under President Bill Clinton.

He also cited the 30 executive actions, many rolling back Obama-era orders, and one calling for the elimination of two regulations for every one added. That 30 was more than anyone including Roosevelt, who only signed 9, the White House pointed out in listing the numbers for a slew of predecessors.

And while CNN, which Trump has branded fake news, reported Monday that of the President's major legislative goals in the first 100 days, like healthcare reform, none had so far passed, the White House was pointing to 28 laws enacted by Congress in his first 100 days, the most since President Harry Truman, the White House said.

"[T]he bulk of Trump's accomplishments have been made through executive action or memorandum, something Republicans decried former President Barack Obama for doing during his second term," CNN pointed out in its reporting.

Interestingly, in a White House memo CNN obtained touting “100 Days of Accomplishment,” a story from the oft-Trump-maligned CNN entitled "Ford Cancels Mexico Plant. Will Create 700 U.S. Jobs In 'Vote Of Confidence' In Trump.” was cited as evidence.