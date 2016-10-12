Trump Troubles Topped Oct. 9 Online Election-Related Searches

The top trending election-related searches for Oct. 9 were Billy Bush, Nancy O'Dell, and Trump video, all associated with revelations about Donald Trump's misogynistic comments to Billy Bush from a 2005 Access Hollywood hot mic conversation caught on videotape.

That's according to online analytics company Hitwise, a division of Connexity.

While Nielsen ratings were down for Sunday's presidential debate from the first debate, despite the focus on Trump's video, live streaming made up for at least some of the slack, said Hitwise.

For example, it said, YouTube had a 40% increase in debate content views over the first debate, and Twitter reported a 30% increase in traffic to its live stream.

According to Hitwise, at least 20,000 people in the U.S. searched for where and how to stream the debate, skewing young, male, educated and Hispanic. Clinton supporters were 34% more likely to have searched for the stream.