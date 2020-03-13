Trump to Hold Coronavirus Press Conference

President Donald Trump said Friday (March 13) he is holding a news conference on the coronavirus.

The conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., the President tweeted:

The President's speech to the nation about the virus earlier this week led to confusion and clarifications from the White House over the ban of some flights from some places in Europe.

He also tweeted Friday that if the U.S. had "weak or open borders," the death toll from the virus would be much higher.