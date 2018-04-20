Trump Team Issues Comey 'Liar' Survey

President Donald Trump's re-election fundraising committee has sent supporters a one-question poll: Is former FBI director James Comey a liar?

That comes after Comey has been hitting the broadcast and cable circuit to promote his new book, one which paints a highly unflattering portrait of the President.

As with most of the polls issued by the Trump Make America Great Again fund-raising committee, comprising Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and the Republican National Committee, the respondents are definitely being led toward the response "Team Trump" is looking for, with the suggestion that patriots concur with the committee's assessment of Comey.

"Friend," the email begins, as do almost all of them, "James Comey believes he can get away with deceiving the American people with a book filled with petty attacks and lies. We want to show Comey that patriotic Americans like you aren’t falling for his sad attempts to distort the facts, rewrite history, and silence the people who elected Trump president."

Only an hour or two before the email was sent to supporters, Trump was tweeting yet another attack on Comey, something that has been a regular occurrence since the book came out, and even before as the TV interviews were being promoted.

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/987278269765517312[/embed]