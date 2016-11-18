Trump Taps Sessions as Attorney General

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) to be his attorney general.

That will put him atop the Justice Department, which reviews most communications mergers for antitrust issues.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) praised the choice in an emailed statement Friday. Sessions is a senior member and former ranking member of the Judiciary Committee.

"Senator Sessions is a respected member and former Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee who has worked across the aisle on major legislation," Grassley wrote. "He knows the Justice Department as a former U.S. attorney, which would serve him very well in this position. With this background, I'm confident he would be reported favorably out of the committee."

Sessions was a strong supporter of Trump on the campaign trail. Trump met with Sessions Thursday and made a strong impression.

"While nothing has been finalized and he is still talking with others as he forms his cabinet," the transition website said, "the President-elect has been unbelievably impressed with Senator Sessions and his phenomenal record as Alabama's Attorney General and U.S. Attorney. It is no wonder the people of Alabama re-elected him without opposition."

Trump has also picked Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) as director of the CIA and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as assistant to the President for National Security Affairs.