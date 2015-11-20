Trump Surges in NBC News-SurveyMonkey Poll

According to the latest NBC News/SurveyMonkey online poll, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump has retaken the lead in the race among Republicans and independents leaning Republican.

Trump and Ben Carson were tied in last month's poll, but Trump is now far ahead at 28% to Carson's 18%, which ties him with Ted Cruz for second place. Marco Rubio is in third with 11%, followed by Jeb Bush at only 4% and Carly Fiorina at 3%.

Cruz leads among self-described conservatives with 40% of that vote.

On the Democratic side, Hillary Clinton has a comfortable lead over Bernie Sanders, 51% percent among Democratic and Democratic-leaning independents vs. 33% for Sanders, who is himself a Democratic-caucusing Independent.

The poll was conducted Nov. 15-17 among 5,755 adults 18-plus and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.