Trump: 'SNL' Skit Was Hit Job

Donald Trump, who has guest hosted Saturday Night Live and was a prominent NBC entertainment figure on The Apprentice, now says NBC's Saturday Night Live debate skit over the weekend was a "hit job" and the show should be scrapped.

Trump tweeted Sunday: "Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me. Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"

Trump has been repeatedly saying the election is rigged, blaming the media.

"This election is being rigged by the media pushing false and unsubstantiated charges, and outright lies, in order to elect Crooked Hillary!," Trump tweeted Oct. 15.

Trump has been the focus of increasing allegations of sexual harassment and assault in stories covered widely in the press.