Trump Says it Was 'Liberal Mob' That Opposed Kavanaugh

President Trump has labeled the pushback on now Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh a "liberal mob" and says Republicans who "courageously" stood up for Kavanaugh--who faced sexual assault allegations--now need "security to protect themselves from death threats."

That came in an email from the Trump campaign looking to secure pledges from supporters that they would vote the Republican line in the upcoming midterm election Nov. 6.

He said that handing over control of the House or Senate to Democrats would be like "handing matches to an arsonist," and that they would "launch any investigation they want against anyone they want, and without any corroborating evidence."

It was the lack of corroborating evidence of various sexual assault allegations that provided swing-vote moderate Republican senators (and one Democrat) the assurance, or at least cover, they needed to vote for Kavanaugh.

Some Senate Democrats have pledge to investigate the Kavanaugh charges further if they get the majority and its attendant subpoena power.