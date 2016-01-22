Trump, Sanders Lead in Iowa

Donald Trump has opened a lead over Sen. Ted Cruz in Iowa among likely Republican caucus-goers according to the latest CNN/ORC poll, while Sen. Bernie Sanders leads Hillary Clinton in the state.

Trump had 37% of those caucus-goers compared to Cruz's 33%. That was up from Trump's 33% six weeks ago. Cruz was also up from 20% over the same period.

Of 280 likely Democratic caucus participants, Sanders had 51%, up from 36% six weeks ago, while Clinton had 43%, down from 54% six weeks ago.

The survey was by phone, conducted Jan. 15-20, with a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points for both the Democrat and Republican samples. That puts both races within the margin of error.

The Iowa caucus is ten days away, with Clinton, Sanders and Martin O'Malley scheduled to participate in a CNN town hall meeting Monday (Jan. 25) in Des Moines.