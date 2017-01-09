Trump, RNC Issue Online Survey of 'Swamp-Draining' Proposals

President-elect Donald Trump Monday surveyed his supporters on how he should prioritize his planned "swamp-draining," tax system-overhauling, immigration limiting, lobbyist-targeting policies he plans to institute in his first year in office.

In an email with his signature and issued by the Republican National Committee, the President-elect included an online survey with a laundry list of actions, saying he wanted to do them in the order his supporters wanted.

"I need you to tell me which specific policies you want me to pass as your champion in the White House," he said, "from draining the swamp of corruption to repealing and replacing Obamacare, cutting regulations, reforming our broken tax system, building the wall, and reducing our trade deficit."

The survey consists of 30 options, with the choice of labeling them "high priority," "low priority" or "no opinion."

The list has a number of efforts targeted to legislators and lobbyists, including passing "the Clean Up Corruption in Washington Act in order to 'drain the swamp' that has polluted our capital for decades," a five-year ban on White House and congressional officials becoming lobbyists, cutting "the government regulations that lead businesses to leave our country in the first place," and a Constitutional Amendment imposing term limits on all members of Congress."