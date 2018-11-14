Trump Re-election Campaign Uses CNN Suit to Rally Base

President Donald Trump's re-election committee is using CNN's lawsuit against it to rally his base, emailing the latest in a long line of "Media Accountability Surveys" to the list of his supporters with attacks on the media as biased, fake and against hard-working Americans.

"CNN is SUING President Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Secret Service agent, and other White House officials...," reads an email paid for by Trump Make America Great Again Committee and the Republican National Committee. "All because they REVOKED Jim Acosta’s press badge after his continuous grandstanding and inappropriate refusal to yield to other reporters. President Trump will NOT put up with the media’s liberal bias and utter disrespect for this Administration and the hardworking Americans who stand with us."

The one-question survey, pictured below, is billed as his supporters' chance to fight back against fake news and deception.

"A new poll shows that 72% of Americans believe that the mainstream media is dividing our country and spreading hate.

Americans are waking up to the fact that the mainstream media is nothing more than a 24/7 barrage of fake stories and an absolute revulsion for everything we stand for as a movement.

Liberal propaganda machines have used every possible tactic to undermine and insult our movement as we fight to put AMERICA FIRST.

CNN filed the suit in an attempt to get the Acosta's press pass restored, saying the White House did not have the requisite compelling reason to revoke it.