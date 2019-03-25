Trump 'Quadruples' Down on Press Attacks in Wake of Mueller Report

President Donald Trump joined Vice President Mike Pence Monday in partly blaming the media for the alleged "witch hunt" Mueller investigation.

The Trump/Pence campaign* and the Republican National Committee were using that attack to try to raise money for the 2020 campaign, offering a special "quadruple match" for his "best supporters only, the ones who stood by my side through the entire Witch Hunt."

Attorney General Bill Barr Sunday (March 24) sent a summary of the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling, which included the conclusion that there was not evidence of collusion with the Trump campaign, and insufficient evidence the President had obstructed justice, though the report feel short of exonerating him.

Related: Nets Blanket Barr Conclusion of No Collusion

Vice President Mike Pence's statement about the findings included that the two-year investigation was accompanied by "reckless accusations by many Democrats and members of the media."

The fundraising email, which came with the President's signature at the bottom, said that Democrats had "worked with the Fake News Media for 2 years orchestrating this Nasty Witch Hunt to use our government as a weapon to take away the votes of 63 MILLION Americans."

"Democrats and the Fake News media have proven that there is no line they won’t cross," the e-mail continued (emphasis theirs). "This entire charade was never really about me though, Friend. Their mission was to SILENCE YOU. You voted for REAL CHANGE in 2016, and they were TERRIFIED of the people taking the country back. Now It’s time to INVESTIGATE THEM!

"The biggest Witch Hunt in the history of politics has finally been exposed and you need to be on the right side of history."

Democrats are hardly done with the President. There are multiple congressional investigations still underway, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has called for release of the full report and promised to call Barr to testify before his committee.

*The Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee