Trump Pumps Donors for 'Deplorables' TV Ad

Donald Trump's campaign has produced a new TV spot tied to his opponent's characterization of half his supporters as "deplorables" and is looking for help with the seven-figure ad buy.

In an email sent out Monday, the campaign said it "need[ed]" to raise a million dollars in the next 24 hours "to help get our ad up on the air."

Trump has long bragged about how much money he has not had to spend on TV ad time compared to his opponent.

The campaign added a swipe at journalists, one of their candidates favorite targets: "You and I both know the media will try to sweep this under the rug as quickly as they can," said Trump's son, Eric, in the email.

He signaled the ad buys would be in the states "that will determine the fate of this election."

The campaign has identified the key states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Ohio, where he claims to be winning; Virginia, where he claims to be "surging," and the traditionally Democratic states of Maine, Michigan and Wisconsin, where he says he is in a dead heat.