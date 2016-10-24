Trump Promises Last-Minute $140 Million Ad Blitz

Maybe Donald Trump's campaign can provide a last-minute boost to a lackluster political ad season, at least in some key states.

The Trump campaign is promising to lay out some cash in the closing days of the election.

In an email to supporters Monday, Trump promised a $140 million ad blitz in battleground states.

By the campaign's math, Trump would need to win only one of three states—New Hampshire, Colorado or Pennsylvania—to win the presidency, so long as he maintained poll leads he claims in Iowa, Ohio, Florida, Nevada and North Carolina.

The campaign talked up the spending in a funding solicitation.