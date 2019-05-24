Trump Plugs Fox, Thumps CNN, Twitter

President Trump was doing some late night media currying and clobbering on Twitter Thursday night.

His first was essentially a promo for Fox Nation, the subscription streaming service from his favorite news outlet--that list does not appear long.

[embed]https://twitter.com/HeyTammyBruce/status/1131666782723420162[/embed]

But that was it for the positive side of the media ledger as he followed that with an attack on his favorite target, CNN:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1131761681850347520[/embed]

Followed by a tweet that bit the hand that was feeding him:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1131764098289602560[/embed]

The President appears convinced, as are some Hill Republicans, that social media sites systematically censor conservative speakers.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told the Hill that while concerns of a liberal bias in Silicon Valley are understandable, his company has no systematic bias against conservatives.

In fact, on Friday liberal group CREDO criticized Facebook for not taking down a video "altered" to make Nancy Pelosi look like she was "losing it," a characterization made by President Trump as he and the House speaker traded jabs over the breakdown of a meeting on infrastructure funding.

Just last month, the President met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, after which the President suggested, again in a tweet, that he was willing to keep an open mind about an edge he has targeted with cutting criticism.

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1120793199650463747[/embed]

Dorsey was among the tech CEO's who testified on the Hill last year as D.C., drilled down on issues of edge giant power, data sharing, election meddling and more. He told he House Energy & Commerce Committee that the social media site does not use political ideology in its decision making, period.

"Let me be clear about one important and foundational fact: Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules," said Dorsey in his prepared testimony for a Hill hearing. "We believe strongly in being impartial, and we strive to enforce our rules impartially. We do not shadow ban anyone based on political ideology. In fact, from a simple business perspective and to serve the public conversation, Twitter is incentivized to keep all voices on the platform."