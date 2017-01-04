Trump, Obama Tie in Preference Poll

President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama essentially tied in a poll asking registered voters who they would prefer be President over the next four years.

That is according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll of 2,000 registered voters conducted Dec. 28-29, 2016.

Actually, 45% preferred Trump and 44% Obama, which was within the margin of error.

Obama recently said he thought he would have beaten Trump had he been able to run for a third term.

The poll also found a large majority—78%—favoring regular White House press briefings. An even larger majority, 83%, said that presidential speeches were an effective way for a President to communicate to the public (83%), with President-elect Trump's current mode of communication—Twitter—getting an "effective" nod from only 44%.

The Obama Administration was promoting its own promotional media prowess, pointing out that the President was the first to have a dedicated Twitter account, which was created in 2015.

The poll was conducted online and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.