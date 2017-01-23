Trump Nominees Trigger Big Ad Buys

Related: Trump Team Signals FCC Remake

Political advertising is, it seems, the gift that now keeps on giving. While the election is over, President Trump’s controversial cabinet selections could prove a second, short-term windfall for media outlets if groups on both sides are any indication.

The National Association of Manufacturers ran three TV ads two weekends ago asking viewers to contact their senators in support of EPA administrator nominee Scott Pruitt, who has drawn criticism for his comments about climate change. The ads ran in Indiana, Ohio, Montana, North Dakota, Wisconsin, West Virginia and New York City.

But a source speaking on background said that was only the beginning of a seven-figure buy.

NAM argues the EPA has been overregulating to the detriment of particularly small businesses.

On the other side, Allied Progress, Progressive Change Campaign Committee and Demand Progress bought a six-figure flight of TV ads in Washington D.C., Arizona, Iowa and Nevada opposing Trump’s Treasury nominee, Steven Mnuchin.