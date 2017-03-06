Trump Names (A) Giuliani to White House Post

President Donald Trump has hired Andrew Giuliani as associated director for the Office of Public Liaison. Giuliani was a campaign volunteer and is the son of former New York mayor and White House cybersercurity adviser Rudy Giuliani, though in an unofficial capacity.

That was among a number of communications and liaison posts the White House announced Monday (March 6).

George Sifakis, former CEO of Ideagen, was named assistant to the President and director of the office of public liaison.

Michael Dubke. founding partner of Black Rock Group, has been named assistant to the President and White House communications director.

Jennifer Korn, who had been deputy political director at the Republican National Committee, has been named special assistant to the President and deputy director for the office of public liaison.

Stephen Munisteri, who chairman of the Texas Republican Party, will be deputy assistant to the President and deputy director of the office of public liaison.

