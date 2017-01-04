Trump Names Deputy Chiefs of Staff

President-elect Donald Trump has named three deputy chiefs of staff, including one for dealing with Congress and the cabinet.

Rick Dearborn has been named deputy chief of staff for legislative, intergovernmental affairs and implementation. He has been chief of staff to Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's pick for attorney general.

Dearborn's resume includes working for six senators in 25 years on the Hill. He was also assistant secretary of energy for congressional affairs in the George W. Bush White House.

Named deputy chief of staff to the White House was Katie Walsh, who has been chief of staff to RNC chair Reince Priebus, who will be Trump's chief of staff. Her resume includes work for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Senate majority whip John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Named chief of staff for White House operations, which includes security, was Joe Hagin, who has a combined 14 years of past White House service in the Reagan and both Bush administrations, most recently as deputy chief of staff for operations.