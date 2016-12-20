Trump Million-Dollar Post-Inauguration Bash Draws Attention

The Center for Public Integrity says it has confirmed that a group associated with Donald Trump's sons is offering VIP access to President Trump in exchange for big bucks.

"A new Texas nonprofit led by Donald Trump’s grown sons is offering access to the freshly-minted president during inauguration weekend—all in exchange for million-dollar donations to unnamed “conservation” charities," the group said, based on documents and interviews.

TMZ.com had first reported on a brochure touting a post-inauguration "Opening Day" bash with the option of a VIP meet and greet with the President and a hunting and fishing trip with the President's sons at a $1 million donation price tag.

Trump transition team national press secretary Hope Hicks, in an emailed statement, said the event was a work in progress rather than a done deal and said Trump's sons are not involved.

"The Opening Day event and details that have been reported are merely initial concepts that have not been approved or pursued by the Trump family," Hicks said. "Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are avid outdoorsmen and supporters of conservation efforts, which align with the goals of this event, however they are not involved in any capacity."