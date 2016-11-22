Trump: Meeting With 'Failing' New York Times Canceled

Update: According to the New York Times, the meeting with Donald Trump is back on.

Donald Trump canceled a meeting with the New York Times set for Tuesday, according to a series of tweets from the President-elect.

According to various reports on a meeting with executives and anchors from other news outlets Monday, Trump chastised them for their coverage and for getting the election wrong.

But he will not get a chance to do that in the NYT meeting, though he took them to task in the tweet string.

"I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes when the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment. Not nice," he said in one tweet early Tuesday morning, followed almost immediately by "Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone!"

While the Trump team did not describe the off-the-record Monday meeting with news outlets as contentious, despite reports like this one in the New York Post, Trump was back attacking them Monday night over stories about potential conflicts of interest, tweeting: "Prior to the election it was well known that I have interests in properties all over the world. Only the crooked media makes this a big deal!"

Crooked Hillary and crooked media were familiar campaign rhetoric, but the media bashing continues unabated from the future President.