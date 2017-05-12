Trump: Maybe We Should Cancel Press Briefings

President Donald Trump says it might be a good idea to no longer hold press conferences.

That came in a series of tweets responding to stories about the disconnect between his spokespeople's comments on the firing of James Comey and the President's.

The President's first tweet on the subject renewed the same broad-brush attack: "The Fake Media is working overtime today."

That was followed by an attempt to explain the mixed messages. "As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…"

And finally: "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future 'press briefings' and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???"

Trump earlier this week insulted various news anchors and outlets in an interview with Time.