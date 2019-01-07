Trump: Many News Media Are 'Crazed Lunatics'

President Donald Trump Monday, in one of his most stinging rebukes to mainstream media, said many media outlets have become "crazed lunatics who have given up on the truth."

He was apparently responding to a New York Times story--The Washington Post wrote a similar piece--suggesting that national security adviser John Bolton had walked back the President's decision to withdraw troops from Syria ASAP.

The stories had positioned Bolton's comments as a break with Trump, rather than a reflection of an effort by the President to modify or clarify the position through Bolton.

The President has certainly made no secret of his disdain for reporting he said is biased and politically motivated, but the latest attack was particularly harsh.

Here is the series of Tweets that had those "crazed lunatics" in the news media reporting on the President's response to their reporting:



[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1082262839501508609[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1082268365081767936[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1082289526339448832[/embed]