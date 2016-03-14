Trump Leads in Florida, Illinois

Donald Trump has big leads in two of the three most key primaries this week, with Ohio Gov. John Kasich leading in his home state but by only 6 percentage points over Trump.

That is according to the latest NBC News/Marist poll.

Trump leads in Florida at 43% of likely Republican voters, with Sen. Marco Rubio in second at 21%, but that is only one percentage point ahead of Sen. Ted Cruz and thus a statistical tossup given the margin of error (plus or minus 4 percentage points).

In Illinois, Trump is at 34%, to Cruz's 25%, with Gov. John Kasich in third at 21% and Rubio fourth at 16%.

Kasich leads in Ohio with 39%, with Trump second with 33% and Cruz third at 19%. Rubio is a distant fourth at 6% and likely all but out of the race if he cannot stage a comeback in his home state of Florida.

On the Democratic side, former senator, Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton has strong leads in all three states, 61% in Florida to Sen. Bernie Sanders' 34%; 58% in Ohio to Sanders 38% and 51% in Illinois to Sanders 45%. But Clinton had a double-digit lead in most polls before the Michigan primary and wound up losing that in a squeaker.