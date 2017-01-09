Trump Hammers NBC in Anti-Media Tweet Blitz

Apparently unhappy with news reports about Russian hacking, efforts to start allocating money for his Mexico wall, and shots at him from the Golden Globes stage, President-elect Donald Trump has been burning up Twitter with attacks on the media, particularly aimed at NBC stories or broadcasts, calling them terrible, dishonest and "a fake."

That comes only days before he is to face those news media outlets Jan. 11 in his first press conference as President-elect.

"I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it," he said Friday.

Then, following his advisor's appearance on NBC Sunday (Jan. 8): "Kellyanne Conway went to [NBC's] @MeetThePress this morning for an interview with @chucktodd. Dishonest media cut out 9 of her 10 minutes. Terrible!"

Then the future President was back on the NBC story three hours later, tweeting: "Before I, or anyone, saw the classified and/or highly confidential hacking intelligence report, it was leaked out to @NBCNews. So serious!"

Followed later in the day by: "Dishonest media says Mexico won't be paying for the wall if they pay a little later so the wall can be built more quickly. Media is fake," followed by a break in the bashing to praise News Corp's Rupert Murdoch as "a great guy who likes me much better as a very successful candidate than he ever did as a very successful developer!"

Then, Monday morning (Jan. 9) after Meryl Streep tweaked Trump on NBC's Golden Globes telecast, it took three serial tweets for the President-elect to fire back.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him 'groveling' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

There was a report last week that Trump had asked Murdoch for suggestions for a new FCC chair, but his transition team had not returned an email for comment at press time on the accuracy of that report.