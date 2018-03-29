Trump Hammers Amazon

President Donald Trump was hammering Amazon in a Tweet Thursday (March 29), further evidence that the FANG gang (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) are under increasing scrutiny in Washington.

Facebook has been in Washington’s sites over the Cambridge Analytica user data-sharing issue.

"I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election," the President Tweeted. "Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!"

Amazon is co-owned with The Washington Post, which the President has branded as fake news and among the new outlets in league with Democrats to de-legitimize his presidency, raising comparisons with his attacks on CNN combined with his pledge as a candidate that his administration would block a merger between AT&T and CNN parent Time Warner, followed by the Justice Department's suit to do just that.

Opening an Amazon facility in her district that she said would create lots of jobs, Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) Tweeted back at the President Thursday (March 29):

