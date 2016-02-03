Trump: Fox Debate Absence May Have Affected Iowa Showing

Still national GOP frontrunner Donald Trump conceded at a press conference Tuesday that not participating in the Iowa GOP debate (over his tiff with Fox News) might have affected his showing in Iowa, where he was something of a surprise second to Sen. Ted Cruz.

But Trump said he did not regret the decision and would make it again, saying that raising $6 million for veterans--at the alternative event he scheduled opposite the debate last week--was worth that second place.

Trump refused to participate in the debate citing the fact that Megyn Kelly was moderating and a tongue-in-cheek Fox press release mocking his criticisms of Kelly.

A more reflective Trump said that if he had known how popular he would be in Iowa, he might have spent a little more time or money there.

On a more upbeat note, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown announced Tuesday that he was endorsing Trump.