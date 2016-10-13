Trump Fires Back as Allegations Mount

Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to counter the latest allegations of sexual misconduct.

The New York Times and People Magazine reported on the allegations of three women, including a People reporter, that Trump had kissed and/or tried to grope them.

Trump fired back in a pair of tweets:

"The phony story in the failing @nytimes is a TOTAL FABRICATION. Written by same people as last discredited story on women. WATCH!"

and:

"Why didn't the writer of the twelve year old article in People Magazine mention the 'incident' in her story. Because it did not happen!"

CNN was reporting that a Trump lawyer had threatened to sue the New York Times over the story, which CNN said was partly prompted by Trump’s denial to CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the Oct. 9 presidential debate that his “locker-room” talk about groping and kissing women was more than just talk.